Jawbone Rises From The Dead With New Jambuds

Jawbone is returning from the dead (again).

Prior ownership, Aliph, is most notable for expanding relatively staid Bluetooth accessories into new markets with some panache and technological advancements under Jawbone and Jambox branding. But the company is also memorable for its rapid unscheduled disassembly, to borrow an aeronautical term, due to overinflated valuation alongside an inability to move its (flawed) fitness trackers.

Fast forward several years, and whomever has taken over the trademark appears poised to launch a new consumer product based on this brand-sparking-new FCC filing.

The Jawbone Jambuds are a pair of earbuds, featuring both true wireless stereo and active noise cancellation along with extensive touch control. Stying seem to be a bit of a callback to the Jawbone Era and, of course, there’s the requisite (USB-C powered) charing case. Based on filing imagery, the case lid flips back and the Jambuds will be offered in both black and white variants.

The wireless earbud and headphone space is super-crowded market, fleshed out by companies like Apple, Sony, and even Anker … with Sonos waiting in the wings. So I’m not sure how much room there is for a washed up and possibly forgotten brand, currently of unknown provenance. But hope (and I.P.) spring eternal. And I still pine for a Flipcam resurgence.