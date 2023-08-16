Wyze Trade-In/Up Programs Save You Money, Reduce e-Waste

Wyze is launching a small beta test to put the second of two possible Trade-In programs through its paces.

While many of us treat (previously) inexpensive Wyze hardware as disposable, by offering Wyze store credits and product discounts, the company intends to reduce e-waste by simultaneously building customer loyalty and replenishing their stock of refurbished hardware — for warranty replacement and resale.

Get a refund or gift card credit for any eligible used device you send our way. You don’t have to worry about reselling or accumulating a mountain of goods. Your old products gets a new home or is recycled in a responsible way. […] Your trade-ins will most likely be refurbished […]

The new beta test is currently seeking folks looking to upcycle clean, working Wyze Cam Outdoor v1/v2 and Wyze Cam Pan v2 with general program info listed here.