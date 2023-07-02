TiVo Stream Activation Bricked

If you were unfortunate enough to purchase or factory reset a TiVo Stream 4K this weekend, your online video plans are on hold. Potentially until July 5th. You see, TiVo, in their infinite wisdom has taken their entire customer portal down for several days… to include TiVo Stream’s requisite web-based activation, which redirects to this maintenance page — leaving one with an unusable device.

I stumbled upon this news at the TiVo Community forum and took one for the team by factory resetting my own device as a test, confirmed the issue, and have entered streaming purgatory for the time being. On the flip side, as this TiVo Android TV device lost its launch partner, requires you disable its selling feature to prevent black screens, and its security patch level is dated 11/22, I may be better off leaving the dongle offline.

This serves as another reminder for me that TiVo’s decaying consumer business largely exists to beta test B2B solutions, such as their delayed (of course) but still upcoming overseas television sets. Good luck to them?