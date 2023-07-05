Netflix Really Wants You To Upgrade

It turns out Netflix isn’t solely interested in recouping lost revenue due to password sharing as both our Roku and Fire TV streaming devices spammed prompted us to upgrade the Ultra HD (UHD) tier earlier today. Upon selecting the account holder’s profile, the above interstitial appeared, before my daughter could pull up Captain Underpants. The horror!

For my family, the upgrade math isn’t at all compelling as our legacy T-Mobile plan entitles us to Netflix Standard at $4.50/month. That’s the 1080p full high definition (FHD) tier that permits 2 simultaneous streams and downloads. Bumping up to Premium brings the 4K, HDR, and additional users. However, the bulk of our viewing is conducted by a single, small child who doesn’t have much 4K content available to her and who wouldn’t (yet) appreciate the enhanced visuals.

Based on Netflix plan pricing I suspect we’d only double our current expenditure by upgrading, versus tripling it for $9 more as presented on-screen. Even with Season 2 of the Lincoln Lawyer dropping this week, we’re not game and generally bitter that Netflix charges extra for what others like Disney “freely” provide. Perhaps the streaming pioneer could simply reign in skyrocketing production costs to improve the bottom line.