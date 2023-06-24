Wyze Home Copilot is an AI Smarthome Chatbot

By way of the US Patent and Trademark office, we learn that Wyze has been preparing a smarthome AI chatbot. And the Wyze “Home Copilot” trademark filing accounts for both app and cloud implementations, as detailed below.

Downloadable software; Recorded software; Downloadable software for the artificial production of human speech and text; Downloadable software for natural language processing, generation, understanding, and analysis; Downloadable software for machine-learning based language and speech processing; Downloadable chatbot software for simulating conversations; Downloadable software for creating and generating text; Downloadable software using artificial intelligence for controlling, monitoring, and providing information detected from home security systems, smart home products, and related technology;

Providing online non-downloadable software; Providing online non-downloadable software for the artificial production of human speech and text; Providing online non-downloadable software for natural language processing, generation, understanding, and analysis; Providing online nondownloadable software for machine-learning based language and speech processing; Providing online non-downloadable chatbot software for simulating conversations; Providing online non-downloadable software for creating and generating text; Providing online non-downloadable software using artificial intelligence for controlling, monitoring, and providing information detected from home security systems, smart home products, and related technology;

“AI”, or at least chatbot “language models”, are all the rage right now (and I’ve certainly had some fun), so it’s no surprise seeing many companies head down this path. However I’m far more interested in the unannounced but delayed Wyze Battery Cam Pro…