Wyze Floodlight Cam Goes Pro

Wyze’s Year of The Camera continues… with the upcoming Wyze Cam Floodlight “Pro” soon joining the festivities.

As we’ve come to learn, Wyze has applied the “Pro” designation to both the higher resolution Wyze Cam v3 Pro and newly revealed Wyze Cam Outdoor Pro. Similarly, I can confirm the refreshed Wyze Floodlight Cam Pro will move to 2K versus the existing floodlight cam’s 1080p video.

Speaking of the current cam, instead of simply bolting a v3 cam onto a chassis with the requisite lighting, the Wyze Pro floodlight is a purpose-built solution with new dome camera. However, it’s not yet clear if it has the ability to pan & tilt. Also unclear is the power situation — is this a hardwired-only affair, as competitor Blink is doing with their second generation floodlight camera. Or might there also be a battery option… as I do see references to that.

On the lighting front, I’ve encountered renders with both two and three LED panels. I’m unsure if this is a space-saving artistic liberty of if the camera can be customized for each home’s unique requirements. For comparative purposes, the current Wyze floodlight outputs up to 2600 lumens.

Unfortunately, there’s no information available yet on Wyze Floodlight Cam Pro pricing or timing.