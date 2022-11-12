Wyze Cam v3 vs v3 Pro

Wyze just upped the ante by taking the highly capable Wyze Cam v3 to new levels with a Pro model. While these two smart cameras have much in common, there are some notable differences. And here are the ones I find significant when making purchasing decisions.

Wyze Cam v3 Wyze Cam v3 Pro Cost $36 @ Amazon ✅ $56 @ Amazon Video Resolution 1920×1080 (FHD) 2560×1440 (2K) ✅ Color Night Vision Good ✅ OK Built-in Spotlight No Yes ✅ Person Detection Paid Free ✅

The most obvious Wyze Cam v3 Pro improvement is increased video resolution, which jumps from 1080p to 2K — resulting in higher clarity video. The new lens does slightly reduce the field of view (FOV) but, as you can see from Lifehacker’s YouTube comparison below, it’s likely an insignificant change for most. Unfortunately, Starlight sensor color night vision does seem to take a hit on the new v3 Pro, versus the original Wyzecam v3 and seems similar to the Wyzecam Outdoor v2‘s lesser nightvision. However, this can be overcome in shorter distances by leveraging the v3 Pro’s 70-lumen spotlight.

The Wyzecam Pro v3’s increased processing power allows the company to (once again) detect people locally. Which also means a Wyze Cam Plus cloud subscription isn’t required. Although, folks contemplating going down the subscription-free path (with either model), should invest in a microSD card for continuous recording to overcome Wyze’s 5-minute cloud recording cool-down. For those looking to fully leverage Wyze’s cloud capabilities ($20/yr), including features like package detection and hardware discounts, v3 Pro local person detection isn’t of much benefit.