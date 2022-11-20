Stream Peacock TV Premium For Just 99 Cents

Taking a page from Hulu’s Black Friday playbook, NBC is offering up Peacock TV Premium for just 99 cents a month. Simply hit this page and use code SAVEBIG to partake. Unfortunately, this isn’t the ad-free Peacock tier that recently added local affiliate streaming. However, beyond the television and movie content catalog, select live sports and next-day airings of NBC shows still make this a compelling offer — including all World Cup games (in Spanish).

The Peacock deal runs until 11/28/22 and the promotional rate is valid for up to 12 months.