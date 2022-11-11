Eufy Releases Cheaper, More Capable Apple AirTag

Anker has launched the Eufy SmartTrack Link, a $20 tracker that largely replicates the Apple AirTag. While Anker undercuts Apple by $5, the Eufy actually leans on Apple’s extensive, invaluable Find My network. Also on the cost-savings front, by including a key ring hole, you might save a few bucks on accessories. (Yes, I’m still bitter I had to invest in a 3rd party keyring.)

While I can’t personally vouch for this product (yet), there are some additional features that seem compelling — including a scannable QR code to help lost items find their owners and more extensive tracking alerts.

Also, as this story originates from Android Police, you’d be correct in assuming Google’s smartphone platform is covered as well. Although, obviously, without the Apple Find My network in the mix.