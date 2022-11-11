Dish Bricks Slingboxes (as promised)

After a brief moment of hope for Slingbox salvation, the DIY crowd is outraged as Dish has tampered with Slingbox firmware in such a way that stymies a community replacement server/software solution. But… we can’t say they didn’t warn us. From Sling’s EOL notice, originally published two years ago, an update two months ago reminds us:

Slingbox servers will be permanently taken offline November 9, 2022, at which point ALL Slingbox devices and services will become inoperable.

While many assume malicious intent, I do wonder if this could be an unintended consequence of Dish attempting to optimize their networks.

I can imagine a scenario where DISH doesn't want Slingboxes, that they thought were dead, hitting their servers until the end of time. (Keeping in mind that Dish Hopper w Sling and AirTV use similar endpoints.) — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) November 11, 2022

In any event, the end result of otherwise functional hardware being bricked is the same… for, at least, certain models of Slingbox. While some are shouting for the predictable, requisite class action lawsuit, I’m wondering if sufficient negative press attention could lead to positive developments. Time will tell.