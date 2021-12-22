How To Add Gift Card To Starbucks App

Like many this season, I’ve received a Starbucks gift card. Three to be exact. And instead of bothering with the Starbucks website, I figured there must be some way to add the balance to my existing virtual card/account via the Starbucks iPhone or Android app. Indeed there is… But the trick is that you must first add gift card value into Starbucks app before moving the gift balance onto an existing card.

Follow along for all the details:

From within the Starbucks app, touch the “Gift” icon in the lower toolbar. Touch “Got a gift card? Add it here” towards the top. Enter your new Starbucks giftcard number and security code, which you will have to scratch or peel off to reveal.

Now you have a choice to make. You can either add the gift card as a new payment method OR you can transfer the balance to an existing account card, which is my recommendation.

Touch “Transfer Funds” in the lower right. When presented with your list of cards, touch the preferred Starbucks card and then touch “Transfer $” Once the funds have been added, touch “Remove” so that the empty gift card won’t clutter your app.

To verify your updated account balance, touch the “Scan” icon in the lower toolbar. Don’t be concerned if the funds aren’t reflected immediately as it may take a few seconds to refresh.

Originally published 12/25/12. Updated numerous times, including 12/22/21. Each year, this gets so much easier. Thanks for that Starbucks!