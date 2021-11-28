Ring Stickup Cams Can Now Pan & Tilt

Ring continues to quietly release new ecosystem accessories, such as an outdoor contact sensor last month, and now a Ring Stickup Cam pan & tilt mount spotted by Dan Wroclawski.

The Ring Pan & Tilt Mount comes in three flavors, running $45-55, dependent upon which style Stickup Cam you plan to augment and indoor/outdoor usage. Irrespective of SKU, the retrofit provides a 340° rotation and 60° tilt. Of course, the accessory itself runs as much as and entire Wyze Cam Pan v2, but this is a quick and easy way to expand Ring home capabilities.