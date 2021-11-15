Nice ‘Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max’ Discount

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max sees its first discount ahead of Black Friday.

As the second most powerful Fire TV device Amazon’s ever released, the Max was already competitively priced at a $55 MSRP. But now it’s quite the bargain, more than a third off, at $35.

The original 4K Stick was already pretty snappy, but the Max ups the ante with a beefier processor, more memory, and WiFi 6. In fact, Retro Game Corps indicates it’s about 75% as capable as the exceedingly capable NVIDIA SHIELD but at a fraction of the cost.

The updated remote bundled with the Max is something of a mixed bag, as Amazon has succumbed to spam buttons (thanks Netflix) but adds a live guide shortcut to quickly surface live streaming or over-the-air antenna content… via Amazon’s also-on-sale Recast DVR ($130).