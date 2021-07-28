Ring Beats Arlo To Pet Tracking

Announced by Amazon way back in 2019, Steve Moser and I can confirm Ring Fetch appears close to release. However, the the tracker (pictured above) may land with a new name — Ring Buddy and Ring Pet Tag are two likely candidates that we’ve encountered in our research.

While Amazon Sidewalk has raised a number of questions, beyond the privacy considerations, a pet tracker seems like a perfect use case for the low-power network – both within your own property and beyond, as visualized in the video below.

It looks like ‘Amazon Fetch’ will be marketed as ‘Ring Pet Tag'. Also the pet tag and the Ring Car Alarm will use the same Sidewalk wireless communication. “place this pet or object usually lives while you set up this x

This helps to calibrate it for optimal battery life." pic.twitter.com/aebfR8hIzW — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 27, 2021

Arlo had similar pet tracking ambitions, as revealed here in 2018, that seem to have been left on the cutting room floor… amidst a broader business realignment focused on subscription services. In any event, if Ring doesn’t do it for you (timing, pricing tbd) and Arlo never arrives, you could just pop an AirTag into your pup’s collar.