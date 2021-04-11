What’s Next For Wyze

Everyone’s favorite budget tech company Wyze has some new products in the pipeline, which should come as no surprise given their corporate relationships and general ‘throw it all against the wall to see what sticks’ approach. So, as both Wyze Home Monitoring Systems and Smart Watches begin shipping to customers, here’s some of what comes next:

Wyze Buds Pro

Via the FCC we learn Wyze Buds Pro are en route. Like the existing Wyze Headphones, these buds will provide some degree of active noise cancellation and a transparency mode. Basic tap controls are present to play/pause, advance track, answer calls, etc but go one step further than Apple AirPods with a triple tap. The charging case, shown above, is powered via USB-C or can be topped off with wireless Qi charging. No telling when the Buds will ship, but you’ll have your choice of white or black and can bet they’ll be relatively inexpensive.

Wyze Floor Lamp

Via the Wyze app, we see several references to an app-controlled floor lamp and what looks to be a companion Bluetooth button. While many things pass through the app that don’t make it to market, there are enough references here that I believe this to be a lock. Iconography suggests a black chair-height lamp with positionable light fixture and a disc shaped remote, that would likely handle power duties. It’d be doubly cool if it’s a dimmable dial or can be programmed to handle other actions within the Wyze ecosystem, like starting up the Robot Vac or controlling Wyze Color Bulbs.

Wyze Window Mount

Via a somewhat hidden Wyze Store page, a $5 window mount is now available for Wyzecam v3 owners. While my v3 isn’t quite a stable as my v2 yet, there’s no question color night vision is insanely compelling. And this inexpensive mount allows us to monitor the outside from within, without worrying about reflective glass glare. Of course, Wyze contains costs by charging shipping fees, so I’m timing a purchase to minimize those expenses – perhaps I’ll pick up a pair of window mounts when the buds drop.