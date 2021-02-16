Wyze Launches Color Bulbs

Wyze has officially expanded their smart lighting footprint with the release of a color bulb. And the new Wyze Bulb Color joins the existing 800 lumen tunable white bulb.

Beyond the requisite palette expansion (of 16 million colors), Wyze also bumps max lumens to 1100. However, if the hubless WiFi and Bluetooth bulb is anything like Nanoleaf, that extra brightness will be limited to shades of white. Of course, a variety of rules, scenes, and groupings can be created within the Wyze app. Strangely, white bulbs and color bulbs cannot currently be grouped – a limitation that Wyze will hopefully resolve in the near future.

Beyond appearance, the new bulbs are rated for damp locations like bathrooms and even covered, outdoor fixtures — and are supposedly good for 25,000 hours of illumination over their lifespan.

The Wyze Color Bulbs are initially available in 4-packs only, running $35 plus $8 shipping, with March availability.