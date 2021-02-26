Finally A SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera

By way of the FCC and a deep dive into the company’s Android app, we learn SimpliSafe is poised to close a conspicuous gap in their home security ecosystem by soon offering an outdoor camera. The sleek looking (in renders, at least) SimpliSafe outdoor camera features an LED spotlight, magnetic dome mount, 2.4GHz WiFi communication, and rechargeable battery.

For several years SimpliSafe was my go-to security system (although I didn’t love their indoor cameras) given its rock-solid, set-and-forget performance, in a tasteful package. More recently, though, I migrated my home to Ring Alarm given its vast interoperability and more favorable pricing – along with far superior cams. In any event, it’s good to see Simpli expand their product line with a wire-free camera. And it shouldn’t be long until we receive word on launch pricing and timing.