Ring Pro 2 Bumps The Pixel Count

Looks like the Ring Pro 2 is nearly upon us, given a Best Buy Canada product page (that will surely be taken down).

While I cannot tell you Apple HomeKit integration is finally upon us, Ring video doorbell resolution will be bumped from 1080p to 1536p for “expanded Head to Toe View allows you to clearly see who is at your door” – and, presumably, package deliveries, as the competing Arlo Video Doorbell advertises.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 also takes a page from the Ring 3 Plus book in bringing some form of pre-roll recording. Further, both audio and motion detection have been enhanced over the original Ring Pro:

HD 2-way talk and quick replies let you hear and speak to visitors

3D motion detection senses movement at or around your home

Appearance-wise, the new doorbell doesn’t look much different than its predecessor However, specs indicate the Ring Pro 2 is slightly taller and slightly thinner. Best Buy has penciled in a March 31st release date and similar Pro pricing, ~$250USD. On the other end of the spectrum, last I heard, Nest was working on a smaller, cheaper doorbell with various faceplate colors.

