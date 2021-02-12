Looks like the Ring Pro 2 is nearly upon us, given a Best Buy Canada product page (that will surely be taken down).
While I cannot tell you Apple HomeKit integration is finally upon us, Ring video doorbell resolution will be bumped from 1080p to 1536p for “expanded Head to Toe View allows you to clearly see who is at your door” – and, presumably, package deliveries, as the competing Arlo Video Doorbell advertises.
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 also takes a page from the Ring 3 Plus book in bringing some form of pre-roll recording. Further, both audio and motion detection have been enhanced over the original Ring Pro:
- HD 2-way talk and quick replies let you hear and speak to visitors
- 3D motion detection senses movement at or around your home
Appearance-wise, the new doorbell doesn’t look much different than its predecessor However, specs indicate the Ring Pro 2 is slightly taller and slightly thinner. Best Buy has penciled in a March 31st release date and similar Pro pricing, ~$250USD. On the other end of the spectrum, last I heard, Nest was working on a smaller, cheaper doorbell with various faceplate colors.
(Thanks TN!)
4 thoughts on “Ring Pro 2 Bumps The Pixel Count”
I wonder if the screw holes are in the same place as the original to make replacing an older model not require getting the drill out.
Wish we could connect directly rather than through their proxy. The latency makes it hard to use.
Wasn’t there something about the new Pro version no longer working with existing doorbell chimes (other than Ring chimes)?
I think that was specific to the new, super-low end model that sheds many features. As to this Pro, I assume Amazon Sidewalk networking is present fwiw.
As expected, Best Buy CA pulled the listing. However, it’s still cached on Google here (and, of course, I preserve the record with screenshots).