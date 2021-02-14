Discovery wants us to cancel cable. So we will.

The Discovery network of channels continues to abuse its cable customers with incessant commercials (for those who cannot skip) and excessive ad overlays, that obscure our paid content, to pitch Discovery+ – a competing $4.99/mo streaming service… that’s noticeably incomplete and subject to commercial interruption.
While there are a few Food Network and HGTV shows we enjoy recording, there’s way too much other good television out there that hasn’t been similarly corrupted. Further, live Discovery channels often serve as background noise while doing other things. And, while vacationing at two cable-free Airbnb properties last year, we discovered the freely streaming, Viacom-owned Pluto TV can serve a similar function.
We’re hopeful of moving (again) in the next few months and Discovery’s aggressive and befuddling advertising has finally convinced us we’ll no longer need cable on the other side. Unfortunately, for them, we also have no intention of picking up Discovery+.
The ad free tier is 6.99
Thanks for the clarification! I obviously didn’t see. Still need the complete library. A heavyweight like Disney gets a partial pass given their level of content. Discovery is mostly replaceable fluff in my household. :)
The conversation kinda went like this, “Why are we paying for this”? “I don’t know.” Also, my 5 year old daughter is a big Chopped Junior fan and we used Food Network Go to catch up on some shows the DVR missed – those app ads are unskippable and also not age-appropriate. When Discovery licensing reverts (assuming that’s the issue), maybe we’ll contemplate + but there really is more good stuff out there than hours in the day to enjoy it. It’s the golden age of television.
I feel that way with all cable channels.
Paying to watch ad supported TV is a giant scam.
What do you mean by Discovery Licensing? Are is there content they cannot bring to steaming due to cable licensing?
Yes, that’s the presumption – to maybe preserve their cable relationships and revenue (despite advertising to contrary) and wait out existing streaming licensing deals, live and certain content are unavailable – for example, some of the shows we wanted to watch during our discovery+ trial are only available in …Hulu. Presumably, that’ll move over at some point. Or perhaps it won’t. Bottom line for us: their cable experience has been further sullied and their replacement offering isn’t (yet?) up to snuff.
$6.99 is all for commercial free and I’m very pleased with what Discovery+ has to offer it’s simple $6.99 for commercial free not that expensive and for what you get it’s actually worth it but remember $6.99 COMMERCIAL FREE!!!
More and more, YouTube videos are replacing what I used to watch on channels such as those owned by Discovery.
I just got discovery+, and I love it, I mostly watch national geographic and discovery, cancelled my disney+, cause I’ve watched everything on there, disc+, is also 6.99 no commercials, so I’m have Hulu, Netflix, and now disc+, everything you could ask for,screw cable and its stupid ads,same with youtube, just download youtube vanced and no more ads,doesnt cost anything.
I have too many streaming services. It’s a nightmare. Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, peacock, showtime, Netflix, prime video, and discovery plus.
I get them all bundled for free, and we also get live TV
As @Rick said above, I too find myself watching Youtube, or even Rumble and other sources instead of TV. As soon as StarLink is available in my area so I could cut the cable completely, I would have to consider getting rid of Comcast althogether.
I’m with MJK above:
“Paying to watch ad-supported TV is a giant scam.”
They advertise “new never before seen episodes” while I’m watching reruns on cable?
I say screw all.you arrogant Satellite companies. All.your doing is taking away our money to get yourself rich.. I have Roku TV now and ill stick with that. Not throwing away 150 dollars to 180 dollars for crap.just to make you people rich. And another thing going out To the worst company ever. People do not go with Viasat there out to steal your money and are the worst WiFi owners ever. They don’t do what they say. I called to have my WiFi canceled and its on recording in the month of December 2020 they didn’t do what was asked of them. Now there saying I owe them 318.00 dollars .Nope when I get reimbursed for what they did to me in the months of November and December by not showing up to fix my so called junk satellite equipment in full they will not get anything in return from me. Im tired of these companies taking advantage of us good people. So please people listen to me do not i repeat DO NOT GO WITH VIASAT. THANK YOU
I agree. CABLE TV IS NOT WHAT IT USE TO BE
The hilarity with Discovery + is that Discovery was a founder of what became Philo, which was originally meant to be the only place you could stream Discovery networks. Things changed and they began allowing Discovery networks on the various streaming platforms. But they still want people to pay money direct to Discovery and this is that play. And it’s stupid. The content just isn’t worth it for most people, and Pluto has similar free content and much more. I’m waiting for the day Discovery creates a third platform to compete against plus and Philo. Mark my words! It will happen.
I’m so glad you posted this. I am so annoyed at the Obnoxious overlay on the programming while I’m watching it it’s a distraction and abuse. Bastards!
I got Discovery through Philo but since the pandemic Discovery is repeat after repeat or content that promotes values I don’t approve off like pandering to a family that covered sexual abuse and turning women into baby factories.. so I dropped and opted to rokus free selection and Netflix…so far do good
I’m still trying to figure out if these are old shows I’ve already seen or new versions of the old show? The last thing I want to do is waste my time watching the shows and then realize I’ve already seen them! I know a couple of the shows are new but I pay an ungodly amount now why would I want to pay more? Luckily, I have a free trial for 6 months. After that who knows?
Agree. Paying for basic cable on ad-supported channels is stupid. Paying for sports fee is also stupid.
That’s funny, I got three discovery plus ads on this page while I was reading.
Good discovery+sucks
I think they have pushed spo heavy on n the advertising of this stream be cause nobody’s buying in to it. They’re already offering special deals.
Hahahaha!
Reading this on my phone, and there are five Discovery + app ads in the article.
Maybe they want us to cancel zatznotfunny.com too?
Ryan, Right On, that is ironic and hopefully amusing. :) But also automated/programmatic – I certainly wouldn’t promote something I don’t endorse. Beyond that, I’m more like Pluto TV or The Roku Channel or YouTube: the content is “free” but ad-supported – no exorbitant cable-esque monthly fees to gain entry.
By the by, I forgot to mention some of the newer discovery+ overlays are video promos, which can be even more distracting.
I haven’t had cable in 5 years. Just internet service. I get Netflix free though T-mobile. The only Channels my wife and I watch consistently is Food Network and HGTV. So only paying 6.99 for getting commercial free is a no brainer for us.
It depends what you like. I think it does a bad job of fully explaining what it has. For me it’s great but I like real estate shows and cooking shows. I love Ghostnation. There are so many shows I enjoy on there. I just found out Pawn Stars is on there and Forged in Fire. Even the option with commercials has far less commercials than on regular TV without all the little pop ins these shows usually has. I can see if you are not a big fan why you wouldn’t care for it. I think they need to explain better how good it is. There are many shows across many networks that from the ads the breadth of entertainment does not come across well.
We have the lowest package there is on Dish network and are paying $67 a month, now they want to charge more for discovery+, this is ridiculously high, at a time when America is already struggling, more people at home than ever. Come on Networks. Do better
Not only will I not subscribe to Discovery+ I will not watch any “free” shows from the Discovery family. And I hope their advertisers realize what’s going on.
I can see some people doing it. Discovery plus is all reality tv, which SVOD like Netflix, Hulu etc… don’t have a lot of. Sports and opinion news is keeping cable alive
I would not mind paying extra for my favorite shows but it’s not on t v unless you add it every time you want it on the TV screen..The ads are ridiculous and you shouldn’t have to pay extra to get rid if them.When they decide to air the programs on discovery I will watch but not until then.We pay enough for cable with discovery etc included so why do we need to pay more for shows we already watch???Enough already.
I’m having a hard time with Discovery+. Sometimes it crashes. At first it took a couple of times to sign up. It’s frustrating when you streaming and then boom crash.
The only show I watch, “the dead files” on travel channel now require a subscription to BOTH comcast AND disney +. It was included on xfinity. Now you must PAY comcast and verizon. No thanks.
Haven’t had commercial TV, or any TV for that matter, for 14 years. We love it!
Love my discovery app I have the no commercial version and we love it and find the price very fair for all the programs provided
All these shows moving to Discovery+ to line their pockets is BS! Plain and simple. You want talk about greed? I can live without the shows I used to love. Refuse to pay any more money for TV. Plenty of other things to watch.
What a rip-off. Whomever in charge scanned the shows we normally watch & pay for either cable or satellite then took those shows & put them on Discovery + so we therefore have to pay more money to watch what we use to enjoy on our cable or satellite
Discovery is double dipping…ad revenue from their regular programs which we already pay for thru cable charges, which they get a cut of, but now, again, the same double dipping with a streaming “service” for which we pay. And we keep going back for more.
Having come back to TiVo after a few years away, I’m more convinced than ever that it’s by far the best way to watch TV (with the one exception of outright buying complete series if the price is reasonable). While I’ve succumbed to streaming services for some things unavailable by other means, I’ve seen nothing to change my mind that streaming is actually nothing more than a way for bundlers to take back control of your viewing experience.
I’m there too. All I see is praise for the Discovery+ product. Thought I might be the only disappointed consumer.
Discovery + is one of the most greedy enterprises I’ve seen in a long time. On my cable TV service, all Discovery channels are bombarded with pop-up type ads that cover more than 1/4 of the screen-except these pop-ups are permanently on the screen. Also, all Discovery shows on cable TV are re-runs. The advertising is so intrusive with the pop-ups and interruptions every 3 minutes with 5 minutes of Discovery + ads is infuriating. I’m done with my cable TV and definitely would never buy Discovery + streaming service. The FCC needs to intervene and stop these aggressive advertising tactics from Discovery +.
Dump it all. Uts just a bunch of crap anyway
I bought an antennae for 30 dollars at Walmart and get 1,300 hundred stations. Local channels,Along with old and new movies stations, sport stations for sport fans, cooking shows for the food enthusiasts. One of the better buys for one time payment for total cost of the antennas and USBall under $35.00
I have discovery plus and I am mostly unsatisfied. I got it to watch id channel shows and most shows only have 1 or 2 of the total seasons
The ad free is in reference to discovery+. The article itself is discussing the non ending advertise by discovery+ on regular cable channels to subscribe to discovery+, which in my opinion is annoying, and should not be allowed .
Pay tv should have zero ads.
Play ads, then it should be free.
Yes, I totally agree ! I purchased DISH , but pretty much to watch Discovery Network and History shows. Now, I don’t know if it’s a breach of contract or not, but, Yes, you still get Discovery network shows on Dish, but, since starting up D+, they won’t show any of the new episodes ! Like, burning the book when you’re only half way through it! Real “class-act”, that Discovery network ! NOT !
All of the + channels infuriate me. Pay for what you used to get. Forget it. Also the 50 commercials they have every 15 minutes are ridiculous!!
What really annoys me is that I have the ad free subscription to Discovery plus. I pay my $6.99 a month, with tax close to $8 and while I’m watching it the commercials in live shows are advertising Discovery plus. Not only that, but when I first opened the app, there are always big banners and advertisements trying to entice me to upgrade to the ad free version. I had the ad free version since day one. For a $2 difference it’s worth it for me to not have the ads but yet they exist I guess banners and icons and little pop-ups aren’t considered true ads. Wtf I’m paying for a discovery plus ad free package and while watching it I get commercials for the Discovery plus ad free option
Does anyone with a brain understand that this is EXACTLY what cable was in the 70’s?! The big white horse that rode into (some) towns to eradicate commercial tv with it’s totally commercial platform at a modest fee. Listen up Snowflakes and read some history…or you’re doomed to repeat it. Streaming will consolidate and be owned by all the same big players in tv currently and the steam fees with he on par as pay tv or satcasters . It’s about shareholder value: “free” tvOS Pluto will be bought up for its subscriber list. Then it’s free part will be lost. Smh, it’s all about the big broadcasters who pull the strings.
Before the advent of cable, there were TV Stations over the air. Then came cable with the promise of ad free TV. People switched from TV Stations to cable..
Once tsubscribers forget the original lure, ads began on cable, and continue to this day.
Then came Satellite, with the same lure, and same fate.
Now a days, they do it backwards, you can watch free streaming, of limited content, or as Ad Free with a large selection as a paid service. Once they get established, then limited free Ad filled streaming disappears.
It seems that the trend, now, is to launch a new streaming channel by advertising on existing media, be it Satellite, or Cable.
We had the same conversation (after looking at the content available “So why are we paying for this if we can just record more recent shows?”). So we cancelled Discovery+. I completed the exit survey and voiced our opinion on the content and received a response that they can’t show recent shows due to current contracts. Just isn’t for us in this state.
I loved discovery, but not enough to pay for it. Don’t get me wrong shows were decent enough.
It would be worth it if I could watch it on my TV. If I watch on my computer, it’s fine. If I watch it on my TV, it freezes and glitches, which is something Disney+ does not do. They kind of hold their viewers hostage, though, by only airing new episodes online. I
So one can either stop watching their favorite shows or pay for the streaming. Pretty dirty.
It’s all a scam. Rerun after rerun after rerun. Commercial after commercial after commercial. I’m dumping cable completely and maybe check into streaming. It’s just not worth my money anymore.
I am almost done watching any Discovery channels due to this push to get Discovery +. I am starting not to enjoy it. I already pay extra to get the tier that includes Discovery! I am only taping the shows on their network to avoid the ads. We’re in a pandemic, no one has extra for you DISCOVERY!!!
Cable is ridiculously high.
I prefer streaming tv.
This streaming stuff is crap! Especially discovery plus. At least the other platfoms keep their shows on tv instead of taking them completely away from cable. I watch ID more than anything and now everything went to streaming. I wouldnt be so against it if they left the shows on cable and made it available to stream for people without cable. Oh but thats the plan more money. Its just greed.
That’s what I said too about them taking everything off cable.
Not everyone prefers streaming or wants to stream or can afford another service, etc. Lovely that streaming works for some, but it shouldn’t be the only thing available.
And, again, the app is terrible. Can barely watch it on my TV, and I’m not big on watching on smaller devices or my computer. Maybe they’ll come up with something better.
Agreed theres one tv in the house that even do streaming and i refuse to watch tv on my phone especially when we pay $90 a month for cable. Im disabled so extra money for what should be and has been normal cable programs is out out of the question. Even a lot of the shows on demand have been taken off except for like an episode or two. I hate it and wish there was something that could be done abt it.
I will NOT !, subscribe to “dysfunctional +, just on general principles ! They have never cared what the customer thinks! Sooner or later, someone will come up with a streaming service and will have their stuff together!
They are overcharging us they so you’re getting there about snuck commercials in one at a time they raise the price when you least expect it and they charge for different kinds of service charges and don’t explain
What if my lg tv doesnt support discovery app. Then what.
I refuse to pay for shows I’ve watched for years on my paid cable. Discovery+ should take lessons from Peacock. Their service is free for cable subscribers.
I wish it was I did a trial of the Disney package and had such issues and there was nothing on there to watch there were only two shows or three for the cooking
I called my cable company Cox Communications and asked why I am seeing the discovery+ network still showing it’s adds on the regular discovery net that I already am paying for, and said they already started that new streaming service on January 4th and you’re still seeing their ads up in the corner of your TV all day. I then asked how to get rid of the nuisance,I’m already paying for regular Discovery and watching regular discovery I should not be still seeing that commercials plus they’re streaming service already started and I was told the only way for you to get rid of the nuisance is to pay for the discovery Plus network and that is final otherwise you’re going to be permanently watching it going to be seeing this. I made my mind up and I’m already set to cut the cord and will be doing that this week. it’s not just Discovery it’s also your cable networks that are allowing this to happen remember that.
It’s total b.s. I’m tired of having to stream so many channels especially with the cost of cable.
I pay over $250 a month for Direct TV… Now I’m suppose to buy streaming services left and right?.. What Discovery is doing should be out right illegal.. ID and the rest of their cable channels have been nothing but reruns since they started cramming Discovery + commercials down your throat.. “new content on plus”.. Total BS!
I’ll stay with philo, have more content and not as many commercials.