Discovery wants us to cancel cable. So we will.

The Discovery network of channels continues to abuse its cable customers with incessant commercials (for those who cannot skip) and excessive ad overlays, that obscure our paid content, to pitch Discovery+ – a competing $4.99/mo streaming service… that’s noticeably incomplete and subject to commercial interruption.

While there are a few Food Network and HGTV shows we enjoy recording, there’s way too much other good television out there that hasn’t been similarly corrupted. Further, live Discovery channels often serve as background noise while doing other things. And, while vacationing at two cable-free Airbnb properties last year, we discovered the freely streaming, Viacom-owned Pluto TV can serve a similar function.

We’re hopeful of moving (again) in the next few months and Discovery’s aggressive and befuddling advertising has finally convinced us we’ll no longer need cable on the other side. Unfortunately, for them, we also have no intention of picking up Discovery+.