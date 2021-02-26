Arlo Chime 2: Unchained Melody

I opened the Arlo app for the first time in months, as a former customer, and discovered the ability to add the unannounced, unreleased Arlo Chime 2 to my account. Aside from a slight visual refresh, what seems to really set this Arlo video doorbell accessory apart from the original are its musical capabilities — i.e. the ability to “play a customizable melody” In fact, digging deeper into the Arlo app, we discover its audio-inspired “lyrebird” product codename.

