Arlo Solana Smart Cam Will Harness The Sun April 11, 2026 by Dave Zatz Arlo Solana solar-powered smart cam on the way. Could also be the spiritual successor to the Arlo Go line. Similar in function to the Eufy S220, except Arlo's business model is subscriptions. https://t.co/2mo7ItD5kf pic.twitter.com/87KvSSDNvE— Dave Zatz (@davezatz) April 11, 2026 Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Related Stories
2 thoughts on “Arlo Solana Smart Cam Will Harness The Sun”
“Solana” is possibly a placeholder name.
I’ve always wondered: are people concerned that someone simply could snatch these and run? Or is the ide to mount these high enough so that would be more difficult?