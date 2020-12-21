TiVo Retires Alexa & IFTTT Smart Home Integration

As with so many TiVo initiatives, new management and product ADD priorities have led to a course correction. And TiVo is backing away from the smart home once again when DVR IFTTT integration comes to a hardstop on Christmas day — after less than three years in production.

On December 25, 2020, the TiVo service will be removed from IFTTT because the TiVo team no longer supports the service.

With IFTTT charging both manufacturers and customers these days, in conjunction with what I suspect is limited uptake, the move isn’t entirely surprising. But four days notice (via IFTTT, not TiVo) really stings. Adding insult to injury, freely available Alexa voice control integration was pulled from TiVo this fall.

On the flip side, the DVR smartphone companion app alert announcing the deletion of downloaded recordings does not foretell of impending feature removal. This is merely a one time event as part of required code cleanup. Download capabilities will remain and any videos removed can be redownloaded at will.

(Thanks, but sorry, Mitch, Brian, and Josh!)