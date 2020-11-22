$100 off Ring Video Doorbell 3

Amazon’s Black Friday deals have begun. Again. In earnest, this time. And the video doorbell I recommend, due to its functionality and versatility along with reasonable pricing, sees deep a discount. The $200 Ring Video Doorbell 3 drops to $140 via standard ordering. While that’s a solid deal, you can get the very same Ring 3 via Alexa voice ordering for all of $100 – half off! But you have to act quick, because these voice deals don’t last.

Those without Echo hardware can also partake in the Ring deal by using the Alexa app on any smartphone. Also, be sure to budget $3/mo for Ring service. And for an extra $12, you can replace the silver faceplate with the architecturally-matched color of your choosing.