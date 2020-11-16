Ring Solar Pathlight Deal

I own a whole lotta Ring products. And the oh-so-simple yet highly practical Ring Pathlight tops my favorites list. There’s really nothing else that compares in the smarthome space — exterior lighting that’s economical, functional, and battery-powered.

The Ring Pathlight comes in two flavors: a D-cell variant and a solar model… that can be periodically topped off via microUSB. Owning both, I prefer the solar model. It’s better looking, with light projecting downwards (vs up), and I’d rather charge it in now and then than purchase and dispose of D batteries (4 per light) every few months.

For those already in the fold, the Ring Solar Pathlight is currently on sale for $24.49. For newcomers, in need of a greater pathlight count and Ring bridge, the four pack kit is about $50 off at $112.