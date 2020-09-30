Ring Links Chamberlain MyQ & Moen Flo

For reasons that aren’t yet entirely clear (to me, anyway), the Ring app now provides tiles to launch the Moen Flo and Chamberlain MyQ apps alongside existing and fully integrated 3rd party smart locks.

Interestingly, Moen recently defected from the IFTTT platform and MyQ is an outlier when it comes to Alexa support – their absence has been maddening. Perhaps this foreshadows a positive change and we’ll soon see some new garage door (and plumbing) integrations.

Speaking of positive change, that Ring app carousel can now be customized… to drop Neighbors. You can’t kill the service, but it’s no longer taking up screen real estate. Anyhow, you may or may not see these updates immediately as Ring frequently staggers the rollout of app functionality, irrespective of version number.

(Thanks Mitch!)