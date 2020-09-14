Put A Fork In Arlo Security?

As first disclosed by us in 2018 and announced at CES 2019, Arlo Security may be dead… as an updated Arlo hub that nixes the existing, but dormant, Zigbee and Z-Wave radios has passed through the FCC. Now this wouldn’t be the first unreleased product the company has killed (sigh Arlo Pet), but it would certainly be the most high profile given press release and briefing of the home monitoring hardware: siren, sensor, remote. Of course, the company could still go down this path, taking on the likes of Ring and Nest… but it’d clearly utilize a different basestation and might implement different communication protocols.

