Fitbit Will Find Your Phone

Although prior Versa models won’t be receiving Fitbit OS 5.0, the tracking company has not yet forsaken us. The brand spanking new SpO2 face rightfully received most of the media attention earlier this month. Yet, the 71.6.19 firmware update also enables a ‘Find Phone’ app… with said Android or iPhone producing a piercing shriek when within Bluetooth range and assuming the Fitbit app remains running in the background. I can’t imagine using it, or even remembering it’s there, but phone finding functionality has been an oft requested feature.

