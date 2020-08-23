Get In On Some Amazing Ring Deals

Amazon’s currently running several very good-to-amazing Ring deals. While I cannot recommend the Wyze Outdoor Cam, I have no compunction steering folks towards the 3rd generation Ring Stickup Cam… which is on sale for $85, bundled with a free Echo Dot 3 — another device I wholeheartedly recommend. Here’s that promo, along with some others you might find interesting.

Keep in mind you’ll probably want a Ring subscription to maximize your hardware purchase, which run $30/yr per camera or $100/yr for unlimited cameras (plus security monitoring, if you run Ring Alarm, as I do).