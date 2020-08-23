Amazon’s currently running several very good-to-amazing Ring deals. While I cannot recommend the Wyze Outdoor Cam, I have no compunction steering folks towards the 3rd generation Ring Stickup Cam… which is on sale for $85, bundled with a free Echo Dot 3 — another device I wholeheartedly recommend. Here’s that promo, along with some others you might find interesting.
- Ring Stickup Cam (Battery) + Echo Dot — $85 ($65 off)
- Ring Stickup Cam (AC) + Echo Dot — $85 ($65 off)
- Ring Peephole Cam + Echo Dot — $80 ($100 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Echo Show 5 — $150 ($140 off)
Keep in mind you’ll probably want a Ring subscription to maximize your hardware purchase, which run $30/yr per camera or $100/yr for unlimited cameras (plus security monitoring, if you run Ring Alarm, as I do).
1 thought on “Get In On Some Amazing Ring Deals”
Ring stuff aside from their alarm is garbage … camera quality and app are subpar. It not worth the premium.