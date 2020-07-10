Echo Show 8 Down To $90

Get This Echo Show 8 Deal

The Amazon Echo Show 8 was already $30 off this week, but has dropped another $10 today – bringing it down to a fairly comfortable $90. While I can’t recommend the smaller and under-powered Echo Show 5 (down to $60 today), the 8 strikes a good balance of size and performance given cost.

Of course, the Show is both an Alexa speaker and microphone array, to handle a variety of queries and music playback. But adding a display enables all sorts of visuals, such as expanded weather reports, integration with Ring video doorbells/cameras, and Prime video. I generally prefer Nest Home, due to Google Photos integration along with superior album presentation and without incessant tips. But those deeply ensconced within Amazon’s smart home embrace will find lots to like from the deeply discounted Show 8.