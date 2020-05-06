New Sonos Soundbar In The Flesh!

While branding remains in question (is it the 2020 Playbar, Arc, or Apollo?), there’s no question Sonos is posed to release a brand-spanking new soundbar – likely with Dolby Atmos upwards firing speakers. And, fortunately, it looks far more beautiful than the renders I originally posted. A single HDMI ARC input is confirmed, like its little brother the Beam.

Based on a reddit leak, it appears pre-orders may begin as soon as today, shipping in early June… along with a possible slight bump in price (for way more capabilities) vs the 2013 Sonos Playbar it presumably replaces.

(Thanks anonymous tipster!)