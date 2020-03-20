Movies Anywhere: Stealing Defeat From The Jaws of Victory

The Movies Anywhere digital movie locker consortium has just launched Screen Pass, a beta feature that allows folks to share their purchased movies with others… as Vudu once did. However, there are a number of gotchas that Movies Anywhere spells out. Beyond the obvious limited catalog of supported movies, due to licensing issues that persist in this space, some addition considerations:

How many Screen Passes can I send and do they expire?

You will earn 3 Screen Passes when you become eligible. As long as you remain eligible, you will be able to send 3 new Screen Passes starting on the first day of each calendar month. Unused passes expire at the end of each month and do not roll over month-to-month. Do I have to pay any fees to send a Screen Pass?

There are no fees to send a Screen Pass. To send a Screen Pass, you must have a Movies Anywhere account and must have purchased a Movies Anywhere-eligible movie from a connected participating Digital Retailer or redeemed a non-promotional digital code in the past 6 months.

I guess their approach is not entirely unreasonable and I understand the need to generate ongoing revenue. But, on the other hand, digital is still inferior to physical media on so many levels – resale is impossible and sharing is restricted… unless giving up your credentials.

