Disney Tron Lightcycle: One Size May Not Fit All

While we’re still about a year out from the Tron Lightcycle Run, Disney recently celebrated a construction milestone in the Magic Kingdom and debuted some sample cycles to whet our appetites. And my wife mentioned a rather tall, but slender woman seemed to have some trouble getting her calves properly positioned under the support bars…. which got me wondering about the somewhat unique seating alignment and who amongst us may experience some difficulty.

The above video does seem positive for larger folks with an interest in Lightcycle Run, but I assume we won’t know complete seating details until cast members validate a safe, secure fit of the back plate (as they do on other rides). However, beyond one’s actual ability to get into cycle are comfort-related matters, of course. I’m not quite obese, yet beyond size, I doubt I’d be comfortable on an already exerting physiological experience due the prone position and pancaking that seem to far exceed Avatar Flight of Passage. Having said that, I’m absolutely confident the lightcycle ride will be a big hit for many.

(Photo courtesy of “frikitiki” Joel.)