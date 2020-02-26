T-Mobile Home Internet Won’t Support All Live TV Streaming

According to Cord Cutters News, T-Mobile Home Internet will soon be expanding its national footprint. But there’s at least one notable gotcha for the cord cutting crowd in search of streaming television options.

From T-Mobile’s ISP terms:

Not compatible with some live TV streaming services.

Unfortunately, it’s not entirely clear what T-Mobile is communicating. Is this a technical limitation of their LTE that could lift once it goes 5G, a policy intended to ensure bandwidth for all, an anti-competitive practice (as a television service provider), or merely alluding to streaming service’s regional and contractual content blackouts.

I’ve reached out to T-Mobile’s Media Relations team for clarification, but have yet to hear back. In any event, we’ve been down this path before and home-based cellular may be better than DSL in many cases and a boon in under-served areas, but T-Mobile Home Internet likely won’t compare favorably to cable and fiber performance… and apparently exacerbated by content limitations.

(T-Mobile router photo courtesy of The Gadgeteer)