New Apple TV Revealed by Target

By way of 9to5Mac, we now know a new Apple TV is en route. According to Target’s inventory system, anyhow. Last updated about 2.5 years ago, the streamer is probably due for a refresh. And, while not the most powerful version, my 1080p aTV struggles with Apple Arcade — so a processor bump seems like a reasonable assumption.

Assuming the single SKU sticks and at the $180 price point, I could see Apple shrinking the product line to one lower-end model and a newer, more powerful set-top. Sadly, at this dollar amount, I can’t see them doing away with the dastardly touchpad remote that partially led me to the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro and others to a One For All Streamer remote replacement (pictured up top). And remember: at the lowest-end, in terms of price not performance, an Apple TV app is now available for Fire TV and Roku… which ship with more accessible remotes.