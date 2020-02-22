By way of 9to5Mac, we now know a new Apple TV is en route. According to Target’s inventory system, anyhow. Last updated about 2.5 years ago, the streamer is probably due for a refresh. And, while not the most powerful version, my 1080p aTV struggles with Apple Arcade — so a processor bump seems like a reasonable assumption.
Assuming the single SKU sticks and at the $180 price point, I could see Apple shrinking the product line to one lower-end model and a newer, more powerful set-top. Sadly, at this dollar amount, I can’t see them doing away with the dastardly touchpad remote that partially led me to the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro and others to a One For All Streamer remote replacement (pictured up top). And remember: at the lowest-end, in terms of price not performance, an Apple TV app is now available for Fire TV and Roku… which ship with more accessible remotes.
10 thoughts on “New Apple TV Revealed by Target”
I really hope they get rid of that dumb*** remote. After I installed our Apple TV a couple of months ago, my wife nearly threw the remote at me. I uninstalled the Apple TV until I got a replacement remote. There is now peace in our house.
I almost bought a new Apple TV recently, so glad I waited… I, too, hope we get a better remote. I don’t mind the touchpad in theory, just in execution. It’s horribly inconsistent and overly sensitive (even though it is turned way down).
I’ll keep my eye on this one…
I’ve owned several Apple TV’s and that remote is so horrific. Apple had an awesome platform to compete with small game systems except they made game developers have to make that remote work. What a stupid decision and the Apple TV has never been what it could have been because of that remote.
I like the remote. It’s different, but once you get used to it, it works great. Where else can you hit pause on a video and scan the entire timeline with a swipe? I have a shield as well. Also a nice remote. I like the Apple approach better.
I’ve had the remote four years and have never gotten used to it. :D it vacillates between overly sensitive and unable to detect my vampire touches. Could also use a few more buttons vs secret long press functionality. Fortunately, my daughter hasn’t lost or broken it yet.
The remote is fine. This world has now become way too sensitive. Plus, if you can’t handle the remote, just program your tv remote or any other remote to work with the Apple TV, last, your iPhone or iPad can also be used as a remote.
What’s with all the complaints about the remote? It took literally 3 mins to figure out and works great, even has a rechargeable battery.
They actually gimp the Apple TV app on other platforms not named Apple TV 4K. Very low bitrate for 4K. Around 9Mbps average.
Plus, no Atmos (yet).
I love the remote! I love to bre able to pause, play and scan with ease. I love the touch. Took me like a minute to get it down but well worth it!
My biggest complaint with the remote is the inconsistency of the 30 second skip or rewind. When I do it, sometimes it works, and other times it fails to do so. It could be my actual remote that’s the issue, but it only works occasionally, which is frustrating when the kids walk through the room talking and I want to just rewind it a half minute to catch the missed dialogue.