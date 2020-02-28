HomeKit Confirmed for Ecobee Camera

As we know, ecobee is prepping an Alexa-endowed “smart” camera … but, beyond Amazon voice control, the FCC has confirmed Apple HomeKit support.

Of course, one would reasonably expect traditional connected camera capabilities such as motion detection and notifications, but the Alexa mics take ecobee to another level as a dual purpose device. And now, with HomeKit confirmed, functionality could be pushed over the top. Although the extent of Apple integration remains unknown – will this leverage iCloud Secure Video?

I expect we’ll hear something soon regarding timing, pricing, and complete capabilities.