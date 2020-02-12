ecobee Launches Air Filter Subscription Service

ecobee has just launched an air filter subscription service (as you know who foretold).

Starting at $13 a filter, ecobee will ship you an appropriately sized HVAC filter of your preferred MERV/MPR/FPR rating. And, of course, the subscription will be synced to smart thermostat reminders. While it seems to be something of an anomaly to see a technologically advanced (tho challenged) smart home firm resort to decidedly pedestrian consumable home goods sales, “the razor blade business” seems to have found a toehold in all sorts of verticals.

For the time being, service is limited to New York state residents and two filters are shipped per box — which doesn’t quite line up with singular unit pricing, but perhaps more info will be available soon. Then again, many will remain well-served by simply ordering a case of Amazon Nordic Pure filters once every year or so.