Disney Selects Impossible Burger Over Beyond Meat

Having experimented with name-brand vegetarian, replica meat the last two years, Disney has inked a deal favoring Impossible Burger over Beyond Meat.

It’s a fascinating partnership given Impossible’s well documented supply constraints. However, given my forgettable Beyond Burger at Coronado Springs last July, a texture change-up could be in order and it’s not like Disney is prescribing Impossible product at all hotel and park dining establishments.

The partnership doesn’t necessarily mean that the Impossible Burger will be at all Disney restaurants. “You still have to earn the business,” said Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods. “It’s not a top-down decision by Disney to force every chef to use our product. But there is an endorsement.”

While fake meat does away with animal cholesterol and production is perhaps more environmentally sensitive, it’s not exactly a healthful option and I prefer straight up veggie cuisine, when the mood strikes – such as the delicious EPCOT Coral Reef kabob platter my wife and I each enjoyed last week.