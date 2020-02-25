Having experimented with name-brand vegetarian, replica meat the last two years, Disney has inked a deal favoring Impossible Burger over Beyond Meat.
It’s a fascinating partnership given Impossible’s well documented supply constraints. However, given my forgettable Beyond Burger at Coronado Springs last July, a texture change-up could be in order and it’s not like Disney is prescribing Impossible product at all hotel and park dining establishments.
The partnership doesn’t necessarily mean that the Impossible Burger will be at all Disney restaurants. “You still have to earn the business,” said Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods. “It’s not a top-down decision by Disney to force every chef to use our product. But there is an endorsement.”
While fake meat does away with animal cholesterol and production is perhaps more environmentally sensitive, it’s not exactly a healthful option and I prefer straight up veggie cuisine, when the mood strikes – such as the delicious EPCOT Coral Reef kabob platter my wife and I each enjoyed last week.
3 thoughts on “Disney Selects Impossible Burger Over Beyond Meat”
Remember when most Disney quick service food was McDonalds. Awful. :) These days, I do appreciate the prominent Starbucks chain outposts. Although bummed only Disney Springs does SBUX app ordering, as the lines are frequently insane. Have had pretty good luck at Animal Kingdom first thing in the AM when the opening crowds are racing to Pandora and Everest.
I had assumed that mobile ordering was everywhere by now. Apparently it’s now available at 40 locations in both parks and resorts: https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/#/mobile-orders
It was a game changer on crowded days when not many people knew about it, but I think that people are catching on.
It’s been a phased roll-out for mobile ordering. Not only are the visitors learning, so are the cast. We had a miserable experience at Animal Kingdom Restaurantosaurus last fall. Probably took three times as long as waiting in line would have, with completely confused and flustered staff.