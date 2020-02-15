Decent TiVo Savings This Weekend

While I’m drawing down TiVo, for those of you who remain fully ensconced within their ecosystem, the DVR pioneer is promoting two pretty decent accessory deals for Presidents Day.

What caught my eye first is the new TiVo Lux remote for all of $40. This is an economical way to bring voice capabilities (and backlighting!) to older Roamio models running Hydra. Of course, it also makes a nice upgrade or replacement for Bolt and Edge owners too — once upon a time, we rocked a TiVo remote on each nightstand. The promo supposedly includes free shipping, but that remains an open question… that could change the math and appeal.

TiVo has yet to release a wireless DVR extender, but they did recently introduce a nice, effective WiFi adapter a few months back. Whereas the TiVo dongle generally runs $60 on its own, they’re bundling it with a discounted 4K TiVo Mini Vox for $150 total — $90 off the pair, as the cute marketing graphic shows.