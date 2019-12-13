TiVo Enables iPhone Cellular Streaming

Our long national nightmare has come to an end, as TiVo FINALLY enabled iOS cellular streaming this week…. seven years after release. As the story goes, Apple has (had?) some sort of requirement that developers offer a low bandwidth streaming option to preserve data. And apparently addressing that wasn’t a priority for TiVo. In any event, the service shortcoming has been rectified and TiVo owners can now stream live or recorded video over via their mobile providers.

The existing WiFi TiVo streaming caveats apply to cellular connectivity in that it’s all a bit kludgey and mobile commercial skip remains MIA. Then again, pre-roll advertising is also mercifully absent. But, speaking of absent, where the heck are the promised set-top clients that were to utilize this same MPEG4 streaming technology. CES is just weeks away… and TiVo better have some good news to share.