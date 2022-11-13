Roku Releases Half Baked Sports Hub

Roku has expanded its growing list of sidebar offerings with a new sports hub… that is surprisingly devoid of value.

There are no scores, no highlights, no way to favorite teams or trigger corresponding alerts. Sporting event streaming providers are not disclosed until clicking through (where, presumably, Roku hopes you’ll pick up services you don’t already pay for). Supposedly, Roku Televisions incorporate games being broadcast over-the-air but I wasn’t able to confirm on mine.

Click to enlarge:

Should you similarly find the new Roku Sports hub underwhelming, easily reclaim that screen real estate by heading to Settings > Home Screen > Sports > Hide.