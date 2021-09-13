TiVo Signs 90 Georgia Tech Football Players

By way of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we learn additional details of TiVo’s return to football sponsorship via Georgia Tech:

TiVo offered an endorsement deal to every member of the team. The 90 who accepted the offer cross the range from starters to walk-ons. The players received a $404 prepaid debit card and a TiVo Stream 4K (valued at $29.99), which is a streaming device similar to Roku or Apple TV. Other goodies included TiVo-branded footballs and branded silk pajamas.

TiVo’s relationship with the university is clearly broader than the individual player contracts, given stadium signage and whatnot, but the new Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) dealios are far more fascinating. Yet, while likely much more economical for the company than that Tebow endorsement, it remains to be seen if it actually moves the needle on sales – which, of course, is the goal of marketing.