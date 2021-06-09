Four Free Months of Amazon Music

In honor of everyone’s favorite manufactured shopping holiday, Amazon is offering up four free months of music streaming.

While we routinely see 1-month promos, and occasionally a 3-month dealio, this is the first 4-month offer I can recall. And I know several of you flip between, or just check out, music streaming services as these deals arise. Of course, there is some fine print. As an Amazon Prime Day promotion, you must be a Prime member. Also, the deal is supposedly limited to new subscribers… HOWEVER, as a former trial subscriber, I’m eligible three free months and a Twitter buddy landed a single month. So there may be something for everyone.

As with all such trials, if you’re not leaving the door open for a potential paid subscription down the road, I suggest immediately setting a calendar reminder to cancel a day or three before your cycle is up to prevent an inadvertent charge.