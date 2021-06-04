DISH Network Has New Set-Tops In The Hopper

While legacy television services continue to contract, I remain a subscriber (for now) and keep on eye on Dish as one of the most technically progressive service providers (and having personally been acquired, way back when). Now cable and satellite companies don’t iterate at the speed of retail-facing co’s, and generally with less fanfare when they do (not always), but apparently a refresh is upon us as DISH has at least two new boxes in the, uh, hopper.

Dish Joey 4



First spotted on the FCC and confirmed by DISH, the DISH Joey 4 (D35) would likely continue to function as a Hopper client in the hub+spoke model and features both Zigbee and Bluetooth for remote control. As hope springs eternal, I’ll go ahead and assume this isn’t a successor to the non-4k Joey 3 but, rather, a higher-end alternative that replaces the 2015 Joey 4K as it ushers HDR into the mix.

Hopper Plus

First spotted on the FCC and confirmed by the USPTO, the DISH Hopper Plus (D25) is described as a “whole home DVR accessory.” I’d like to assume ‘accessory’ doesn’t really mean anything and this is truly another Hopper DVR hub. However, the initial filing references Bluetooth as the only wireless frequencies, making me wonder about its capabilities and how it might stack up against the Hopper Duo (non-4k, low tuner count, low storage) and the Hopper 3 (the whole enchilada).

Mystery Items

In my travels, I’ve come across a few other items with similarly limited info and of unknown significance. But the additional one I’m surfacing now is found within the “Hopper Plus/Joey 4” compliance doc – with reference to what I assume is a third and related box, the D45. Does this support the ‘accessory’ label or might there be multiple Hopper Plus or Joey 4 SKUs of varying capabilities? Time will tell. And perhaps Scott G of SatelliteGuys will be willing to provide additional detail on these matters.