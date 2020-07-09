Philips Hue Sister Brand WiZ Gets WiFi Switch

We all know (and mostly love) the Philips Hue line of connected lighting… and much more, these days. But not everyone is familiar with its sister brand WiZ (via acquisition) consisting of economical WiFi bulbs. Beyond a hubless approach and more favorable pricing, when comparing WiZ to Hue, one of the knocks has been a lack of accessories. But the WiFi WiZ switch that was announced at CES has just passed through the FCC.

Should the announced $15 pricing stick, the WiZ switch represents a great value to control the smart bulbs in a single room. As is: those numeric remote buttons do not correspond to specific light fixtures, but rather pre-programmed scenes.