Benq Projectors To Receive Android TV (via dongle)

By way of 9to5Google and our pal Janko, we learn that Benq will soon retrofit its projectors with Android TV via HDMI stick. Beyond Google Play store apps, Benq is also providing at least one app of their own in “FamiLand” of kid-friendly content.

However, beyond the stick’s tight remote control integration with a Benq projector, I would think most folks are better served by simply tricking out any projector with an agnostic Roku or Fire TV stick… given various apps, including tentpoles like Netflix, that aren’t universally available via the Play Store (without corporate deals and/or certification). In fact, that’s how our very own Adam Miarka has overcome native Nebula Max projector app limitations and hoop-jumping during the covid lockdown (shown above).