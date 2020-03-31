Convert your Wyzecam into a Webcam

Originally posted to, then deleted from, Reddit and now disclosed by Wyze:

With everybody working from home while practicing social distancing, webcams are in huge demand. The good ones are mostly out of stock. Our engineers took on the challenge of creating a firmware version that would turn Wyze Cam into a webcam so that you don’t have to make an extra camera purchase. You’ll just need a microSD card to download the firmware. You’ll also need to track down a USB to USB cord. […] We have tested and confirmed that it works on Mac OS 10.13, Windows 7 and 10. […] This solution has been tested and works with Zoom, GoToMeeting, Blue Jeans, Google Hangouts, Skype, and Cisco.

Wyze Cam v2 conversion directions can be found here.