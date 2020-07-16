Zoom Keeps Mic Open, Even When Muted (iOS)

As most have read, Zoom’s video conferencing security safeguards remain a work in progress. And now, via Apple’s iOS 14 privacy protections, we can clearly see Zoom keeps a “muted” mic open on iPhones and iPads.

As you can see in the image above, my microphone is supposedly disabled (lower left), yet iOS indicates a hot mic given the yellow indicator (top right). Audio may not actually be recorded or transmitted anywhere in this scenario, but the app is certainly keeping that connection live. Hopefully, what we’re witnessing is merely inelegant programming or a debatable design decision (see comments). But, while I don’t have the means to research it, it’s also possible that our supposedly muted audio is being recorded and/or transmitted somewhere. Which wouldn’t be cool.